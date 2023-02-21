Malabu: Court fixes March 27 for trial-within-trial

.

ABUJA—A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, fixed March 27, 2023 for trial-within-trial in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s money laundering suit against Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and seven others.

Other defendants in the criminal charge include A Group Construction Company Limited; Rocky Top Resources Limited; Megatech Engineering Limited; Novel Properties and Development Company Limited as 2nd to 5th defendants respectively.

Others are Imperial Union Limited; Carlin International Nigeria Limited and the oil mogul, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, listed as 6th to 8th defendants respectively.

Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, fixed the date following an agreement between EFCC’s counsel, Ofem Uket, and Abubakar’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on adopting the proceeding in the trial-within-trial of a sister case also before the court.

In another criminal charge filed by EFCC, the former Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, and Abubakar are 1st and 2nd defendants.

Abubakar, a businessman, had alleged that in the course of his investigation by the EFCC, he made statements under duress and was also induced to implicate others.

The development made the court to order a trial-within-trial in the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017 and the proceeding was completed and adjourned for ruling.

Upon resumed hearing in the matter against Malabu Oil and others, Olanipekun informed that he had discussed with Uket on adoption of the proceeding in the trial-within-trial in the sister case since the main defendant in the two cases was Abubakar, his client.

The senior lawyer said the decision was in compliance with Section 46 of the Evidence Act.

The anti-graft lawyer confirmed Olanipekun’s submission.

Uket, therefore, agreed to adopt the proceeding in the sister case and call the remaining witness to speak on the statement written.

Justice Ekwo, who directed Olanipekun to file a motion for the adoption of the proceedings in the sister case, said this would afford Uket to respond accordingly.

The judge adjourned the matter until March 27 and March 28, for trial-within-trial.