LP refutes claim of its southwest members dissolving into APC

Labour Party on Monday refuted claims that its southwest members have dissolved into the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying it was fake news.

Mr Akin Osuntokun, the Director-General, Obi-Datti presidential campaign said this while interacting with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Osuntokun expressed worry over the spate of fake news against LP and urged its supporters to always check with the party to clarify any information.

“There is a report in newspapers today that the Labour Party in the southwest announced its dissolution into the APC.

“One thing that bothers me around this period is that there actually people really choosing to accept some things that are presumably and on their face value.

“Of all the names purportedly listed as the members dissolving into APC are unknown to us therefore the press should not encourage them in these kind of missions,” he said.

Osuntokun said that the report mentioned the title of the leader of the defectors as the chairman of the LP in the southwest zone.

He said that the title was unknown to the party as it only had Zonal Coordinators of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) saying there nothing like chairman LP southwest.

He added that the PCC was being impersonated and there were fictitious press releases in its name.

“One of these releases purported signed by me revealed me engaging in personal attacks and incriminations about Lagos on account that they did not want to receive our presidential candidate.

“This is a total fabrication and it is all over the social media.

“Some people have even started to abuse me before they even hear my own side of the story,” he said.

Osuntokun said that all these including attacks on the party’s members revealed the importance of LP in the presidential race ahead.

He appeal to Nigerians to at least check with the party and encouraged the media to verify reports before publishing them.(NAN)