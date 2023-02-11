LP, ‘Obedients’ finishing strong, salute to Nigerian youths – Peter Obi 

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said his party and supporters, otherwise known as ‘Obidients’ are finishing strong as political campaign for the 2023 general elections gradually winds down.

Obi stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handly on Saturday.

The Labour Party flag bearer was received by party supporters and youths at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Saturday.

Obi said, “Today, the LP and Obidient Family will conclude the State rallies in Lagos. It’s been a whirlwind and a very value-added experience across the 36 States. Thank you Nigerians for engaging constructively. The Mission to take back Nigeria is real and the core objective is in sight.”

Earlier, Obi had visited Ojo, Alaba International Market, Orile Iganmu, before heading for the Lagos rally at TBS.

He stated, “We just arrived at the Alaba international market to an awesome reception. We’re pondering what the rally will be like. LP is Finishing Strong. Salute to all Obidients and the Nigerian Youths.- PO

“My team and I are in Ojo area of Lagos on a market storm ahead of the Lagos Rally. Thank you Lagos. Eko oni baje! -PO.”

Recall that Obi has been projected as the leading candidate ahead of the February 25 election, according to a pre-presidential election opinion poll.

The poll, conducted by Premise Data Corp for Bloomberg News, between January 26 and February 4, was released on Friday.

According to the poll, Obi was the preferred choice of the respondents, putting him ahead of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

The poll result showed that Obi garnered 66 percent of the 93 percent of respondents votes.

Tinubu and Abubakar garnered 18 and 10 percent respectively.

“San Francisco-based Premise polled 2,384 Nigerians from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4 via a smartphone app. Submissions were selected from quotas developed by age, gender, and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones, the company said.

“Results were then weighted against the original quotas to ensure national representation,” Bloomberg News said.

In recent times, a number of polls have been conducted for the leading presidential candidates, with Obi winning the majority of the polls.

But, the opposition parties are quick to describe the polls as inconsequential.

Similarly, Obi emerged as the leading candidate with 21 percent of the votes in an NOI poll conducted in September 2022.

Tinubu and Atiku tied in second place with 13 percent of votes each, while Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP came fourth with three percent.

But, the ruling APC, the main opposition party, PDP and the NNPP dismissed the result of the poll.