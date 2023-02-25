Logistics issues hamper distribution of electoral materials in Taraba South

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

… As Ishaku Calls for Extension of Voting Time in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji –Jalingo-

Some parts of Taraba south witnessed delay in the arrival of electoral materials due to logistics issues.

Vanguard gathered that there was a mix up which prompted the recall of electoral materials to various Polling Units.

This prompted Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku to call for the extension of voting time in Taraba following the late arrival of material and commencement of voting in Taraba South.