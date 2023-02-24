Liverpool forward Gakpo receives farewell on his return to PSV

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo received a warm farewell from the PSV Eindhoven fans on Thursday evening following his exit in the January transfer window.

The Dutchman moved from Eindhoven to join Premier League powerhouse, Liverpool for a fee of £45 million.

Gakpo returned to his boyhood club as a spectator in PSV’s Europa League round of 32 contest against Sevilla in which the Dutch team lost 3-nil on aggregate.

According to Sportbible, the 23-year-old was praised with chants ringing around the Philips Stadion singing “Cody Gakpo – Eindhovenaar!” as he reached the field waving and making heart gestures toward the fans.

Although he was involved in the Reds’ 5-2 loss to Real Madrid at Anfield, Gakpo could not miss his chance for a fairytale tribute.

Gakpo will return to action for his new side against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.