Liverpool forward Gakpo receives farewell on his return to PSV

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo received a warm farewell from the PSV Eindhoven fans on Thursday evening following his exit in the January transfer window.
The Dutchman moved from Eindhoven to join Premier League powerhouse, Liverpool for a fee of £45 million.
Gakpo returned to his boyhood club as a spectator in PSV’s Europa League round of 32 contest against Sevilla in which the Dutch team lost 3-nil on aggregate.
According to Sportbible, the 23-year-old was praised with chants ringing around the Philips Stadion singing “Cody Gakpo – Eindhovenaar!” as he reached the field waving and making heart gestures toward the fans.
Although he was involved in the Reds’ 5-2 loss to Real Madrid at Anfield, Gakpo could not miss his chance for a fairytale tribute.
Gakpo will return to action for his new side against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.