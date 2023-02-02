Lilcash Pablo set for mainstream spotlight with first single of 2023

Nigerian fast rising singer Lilcash Pablo a.k.a Cash Pablo as he’s fondly called by his fans is no doubt one of the music talents to look out for this year.

After the successful release of Kere featuring Olamide (baddo) last year, a song which left him with too many experiences that has helped him stand his ground in the music industry, the much talented Singer who is known for his mix of English and purely Yoruba lyrics has finally decided to make a great come back to the music market as he announces the release date of his first single for the year.

According to the artist, his new song will be the key to unlock certain doors in the industry and also shift his brand to the top and nothing can stop that. A song which he titles “DAMO” is scheduled to be released on Friday, 17th February 2023.

He promised his fans to expect a very sensational record and something quite different from the regular.