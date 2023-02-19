Lifegate College of Education holds maiden quiz competition

The final of the maiden quiz competition of Lifegate College of Education, Kwara State, held on Friday, February 17.

The competition was the innovative idea of the College’s Registrar, Nurudeen Aribisala, who in his speech said he wants to leave a legacy for others to follow.

The Organising Committee of the competition sponsored by Quramo Publishing Limited, comprised Mr Oseji Perfect, Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences; Miss Oyerinde, Dean of Languages; and the Registrar, who served as the Chairman.

In attendance were the principal officers of the College, including the Provost, Mr. Ayodele Ojo.

The competition started with a pre-test, which was the qualifying stage to the final rounds held at the school hall on Friday.

All the five schools in the College – School of Arts and Social Sciences; School of General Education; School of Languages; School of Sciences; and School of Vocational and Technical Education – were ably represented with three contestants each.

Seven of them qualified for the final round.

Jimoh Barakat from School of Vocational and Technical Education came third; Zakariyau AbdulAkeem also from School of Vocational and Technical Education came second, while Adebayo Benjamin from the School of Languages emerged the winner of the competition at the end of the grande finale.

The winners of the competition got cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N20,000, and Quramo crested tote bag and T-shirt.

The winners appreciated the kind gesture of the sponsor, the Executive Publisher of Quramo Publishing Limited, Mrs Gbemi Shasore, for her philanthropism and love for creative innovation and academic growth.

The Provost, in his closing remarks, equally appreciated Mrs Shasore for her sponsorship of the competition.

Also, he commended the innovative idea of the Registrar, which birthed the competition.