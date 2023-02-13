Life tough, unpleasant for rural dwellers over Naira policy — Group

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has said the Naira swap and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has made life tough and unpleasant for rural dwellers across the country.

CERON noted that despite the good intentions of the apex bank the policy was ill-timed and had become counterpart productive leaving most Nigerians outraged and very furious.

The Secretary of CERON, Francis Odiir in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi posited that President Muhammadu Buhari should address Nigerians to assuage their anger over the pains and sufferings occasioned by the policy.

The group noted that with Nigerians getting restive and agitated over the policy it was incumbent on the President to speak to the people in order to calm frayed nerves and reassure the people of the government’s good intentions and plans to get the country out of the logjam.

While stressing that Nigerians had been eager to hear from the President as would have been the case in other climes CERON pointed out that the people were finding it very difficult to meet their needs “because they cannot access their cash in the banks and the development has led to many avoidable deaths since people cannot buy drugs and those that have their loved ones in hospitals cannot assess fund to take care of the bills and provide the needs of the sick relations and strangely some of our leaders are carrying on as if all is well in the country.

“Nigerians are suffering because a good policy is wrongly implemented and the development has worsened the hardship in the country.

“This is obviously not a way to end an administration. Nigerians are angry and you can see it from their reactions in severely states. The policy has crippled the country and the entire thing is taking its toll on the masses.

“The people in the villages who can hardly access banks are worse hit. Life has become unbearable and brutish for them.

“There is so much confusion and anger across the country. The masses want to hear from the President they elected almost eight years ago. They want to know if it is the practice across the globe where monies are redesigned or changed, that the people must be subjected to this kind of pain and torture.”