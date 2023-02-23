Lent/polls: God ready to heal Nigeria, says cleric

Chairman, Board of Trustees of Motailatu Church of God, Senior Superintendent Gabriel Akinadewo, yesterday, noted that because Christians started the yearly Lenten period on Wednesday, a few days before Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, is an indication that God has begun the process of healing Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ, while voting on Saturday.

Akinadewo, also known as Omo Jesu II, spoke at a special Lenten/Ash Wednesday/Anointing service at Restoration Parish of the church, in Akute, Ogun State.

Ash Wednesday – the beginning of Lent and a season of fasting and prayer – is one of the most popular and important holy days in the liturgical calendar.

He said Nigerians must seek God’s face “as we start the Lenten period and prepare for the general elections.”

He said: “It is obvious that a few things are wrong in Nigeria and God will only heal this country if we humble ourselves, pray and turn from wicked ways.

“It is not a coincidence that these two important dates – February 25 and March 11 – fall within the Lenten period. God is telling us that better days are ahead if we do the right thing. We must not only vote but vote right.

“Remember that God used Jehu to destroy prophets of Baal. Also to fix Nigeria, God is ready to use you and me. To destroy prophets of Baal tormenting Nigeria, go out and vote on February 25 and March 11.

“We must pray to God for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges being experienced in some parts of the federation.”