Leave ADC out of your fight, BoT Chair replies LP, PDP

Mr Peter Obi and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku

By Fortune Eromosele

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has distanced itself from calls for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential elections and a vote of no confidence on the INEC Chairman, by the Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party.

This was contained in a statement by the Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Mrs Patricia Akwashiki, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a press statement issued by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, on behalf of the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress.

“They demanded that the INEC Chairman step down from his position and that fresh elections should be conducted. This is not the position of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Ralph Nwosu who is the immediate past Chairman of the ADC does not speak for the ADC and cannot speak for the ADC.

“We cannot be party to any action that will undermine the integrity of INEC or lead to a breakdown of law and order. When the final results are announced by INEC, we will have an informed reaction.

“The ADC will not be a party to any attempt to truncate the ongoing electoral process. All parties to this process must remain law abiding and remember that the Electoral Act clearly spells out guidelines for redress.”