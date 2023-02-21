Learn from me, choose your child’s father carefully, Tonto Dikeh

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has addressed a letter to ladies advising them to be cautious when picking their child’s father.

She made this known in a post on her Instagram page, on Tuesday.

She forewarned ladies to carefully select the father of their child.

Recall that the actress has been at war on social media with her ex-husband, Churchill, after he shared a picture of his son, King, to celebrate his 7th birthday.

Tonto reacting to the post, called him a deadbeat father. She further described him as a “mere donor” and not “King’s father.”

She wrote,”Dear women, choose the father of your child carefully. Don’t love me, learn from me.

“If I can save one woman today, I live a fulfilled life forever.

The mission is not to hate a man, it’s how to survive a broken man.

“There are always signs, it’s there. Just look well.

“Mission accomplished.

“Takes a bow.”

She further said, ” Thank you so much to all of you for the YOUTUBE LOVE on evidence 1,2,3.

“God bless you all, I am grateful.

“Dear women, stop don’t stop telling your story, some day your children will ask you why you never fought for you and their truth..

“Above all if you have a good ex who is a good father please respect him. Forget your personal hurt and give him his flower.