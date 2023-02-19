Leah Sharibu: We won’t stop speaking out against injustice in Nigeria – CAN

Leah Sharibu

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, says it won’t stop speaking out against injustice in the country and for fairness until every oppressed Nigerian is liberated.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said this at a special prayer event held in Abuja on Sunday to mark five years in captivity of Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in 2018 in Yobe State.

The event was co-organised by the Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and LEAH Foundation.

According to Okoh, Leah Sharibu’s case is just one out of the numerous cases of faith-based persecutions going on in the country.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the forthcoming elections presents to elect leaders who will listen to the cries of the common people; noting that behind Leah’s story is anguish, pain, heart break and fear for many citizens.

The CAN President said, “As a nation, we must arise and speak up against every form of injustice no matter who is involved.

“We must demand better from our leaders. We must speak out against injustice and for fairness until every Nigerian is free from oppression.

“I implore everyone to make good use of the opportunity the forthcoming elections presents to elect leaderships who will not pay deaf ears to the cries of the common people.

“Bad leadership affects us all in many ways no matter our tribe or religion. We should therefore put aside tribal sentiments, religious biases, and personal gains and do what we know is right by voting people with character, capacity and compassion.”

He described Leah’s story as a metaphor for all those who is currently held captive by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria.

“Leah’s refusal to abandon her beliefs, even in the face of grave danger, has inspired and will continue to inspire many people around the world to stand up for what they believe in and fight for justice and freedom of Belief for all the people around the world,” Okoh stated.

Also speaking, Rev. Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam of the Citizens Monitoring Group (CMG), challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise to rescue Leah Sharibu.

He stated, “We have to sustain efforts in continuing to advocate until Leah sharibu and all other Christian girls who are in Boko Haram captivity are out.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari, you have a few more days in the office. Fulfill your promise to deliver Leah Sharibu. You don’t want it to go on record that you never managed to get Leah rescued.

“The President will need to continue to act until he brings Leah out of captivity, but in the end, if he does not, the records will speak for itself. It will be a total failure.

“But we move beyond this question, if Buhari doesn’t do it, to call on the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to make bringing Leah and other girls in captivity out, a top priority of the his government.”

Similarly, President of LEAH Foundation, Dr Gloria Puldu-Samdi, lamented that no candidate in the 2023 presidential race has mentioned, in the cause of campaigning, how he will secure Leah’s release and the freedom of others held captive by Boko haram.