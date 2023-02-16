LAWMA, new generation bank empower 300 staff widows

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, in collaboration with a new generation bank, LOTUS has empowered at least 300 widows in the state.

The event, which was held at the Authority’s Ogudu Zonal Office on Wednesday, had in attendance widows in the employment of LAWMA and other waste service providers in the state.

Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, noted that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu prioritised the welfare of widows, adding that empowerment was achieved with his support.

He said, “This is not the first time we will be doing this, we did it during last year’s Ramadan and by God’s grace, it is already part of our plans to replicate same, come this year’s Ramadan. We cherish you alot, and the governor does not take your welfare lightly.

“Today, we have the partnership of LOTUS Bank, which has joined us in this progressive train, to take care of your financial needs, as you open accounts with them today. Do not forget to exercise your civic responsibilities during the forthcoming elections, vote for the right candidate, we will continue to support you,” he said.

In a related development, Odumboni, at a brief meeting with recyclers and pickers at Olusosun Landfill, described them as the main drivers of the circular economy, urging them to be more committed and supportive of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, which has prioritised their welfare and ensured they conducted their businesses in a conducive environment

The Managing Director of LOTUS Bank, Kafayat Araoye, represented by the General Manager, Yemisi Mayagbon, expressed appreciation to the widows for embracing the bank, promising them a robust collaboration for business loans.

While assuring the women of ease and quicker access to their money, especially with the current money crisis at banks, she assured their constant commitment to women empowerment. Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Tawa Obakoya and Olawunmi Badmus, who received given electronic blenders and food items, thanked the organisers for the initiative, promising their continuous support for

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Also present at the event were: the Executive Director of LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi; Executive Director of LOTUS Bank, Mr. Isiaka Ajani Lawal, Prince Fuad Oloto; LAWMA senior management staff members, among others.