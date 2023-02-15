LASUTH lauds Tinubu, Sanwo-olu on public health

From Left: Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo; Paramount Ruler of Ojokoro 1, HRH, Oba Riliwan Oluwalambe Taiwo and Director Clinical and Training, LASUTH, Prof. Adebowale Adekoya; during the Medical Outreach by LASUTH at the palace Ijaye Ojokoro in Lagos .

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital , has lauded Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for their contribution to public health in Lagos.

Speaking during a special medical outreach in collaboration with Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, while commending Tinubu’s contribution towards well-being of Lagosians said: “In 2001, even without Presidential ambition Asiwaju Bola Tinubu created LASUTH that birth Bola jigi which brought about free eye treatment and recommended glasses for all challenged persons.

“LASUTH is about 22 years old now and with the help of governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s massive investment in the health sector, we are the only public teaching Hospital with a cardiac laboratory in Nigeria.

“Recently, a sportsman was brought from the eastern part to the lab, now the person is back to normal.Sanwo-olu has invested in LASUTH to the envy of other states in Nigeria. Professors in LASUTH are over 60 , that is the reason other African states come to learn from our expertise.

On his part, LASUTH’s Director Clinical Service and Training added that “The one of the top most agenda in Lagos is healthcare and environment. The special outreach is to further showcase the health sector under Sanwo-Olu. we believe we need to showcase the things the governor has done.”

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ojokoro land, Oba Rilwan Oluwalambe Taiwo, while expressing gratitude to LASUTH said : “We appreciate LASUTH and indeed the local council. We wish to assure Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his entire team that we shall reciprocate their kind gestures by mobilising the community in his second term bid.”