LASU shuns FG’s closure order, fixes exams in between elections

The Management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has released a tentative timetable for its Second Semester Examination as approved by its Senate on Monday.

According to a release published on the institution’s official Twitter handle, @LASUOfficial, the Second Semester Examinations will commence from Monday 13th – Thursday 23rd February, 2023.

The examinations will take break from Friday 24th- Monday, 27th February, 2023.

Students will be back on campus from Tuesday 28th February – Thursday 9th March to continue the exams. They will observe a break again from Friday, 10th – Monday 13th March and be back on campus on Tuesday 14th until concluded.

This is in contrast to the earlier directive issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) asking that institutions should shut down operations from 22nd February to 14th March, 2023.

NUC in the directive said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.

According to the statement, the decision followed concerns about the security of staff, students and the universities’ properties during the general elections scheduled from February 25 – March 14.

The Commission said the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive following consultation with relevant security agencies.

Meanwhile, the adjusted timetable according to the Institution will be approved and released soon. The Institution also directed that ‘Staff of the University are expected to carry on their duties.’