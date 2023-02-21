Lalong approves appointment of new VC for PLASU

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of Prof. Benard Matur as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) for the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos.

The governor announced the approval in a statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

He said that the appointment was approved following the recommendation of the Governing Council of the University.



Matur will take over from Prof. Yohanna Izam, whose tenure ends on Tuesday, February 21.

Lalong thanked the outgoing VC for his meritorious service and pragmatic leadership “which has improved the standard of the university as one of the most sought after in the country”.

He further wished him success in his future endeavours.



Reports that until his appointment, the new VC was the commissioner for Higher Education in the state.

He was the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Veritas University, Abuja and had previously served as Dean, College of Sciences; Dean, Student Affairs and Head of Department, Biological Sciences, University of Abuja.

He was also Head, Department of Remedial Studies at the University of Jos.



Also in the statement, the governor approved the change of nomenclature and upgrading of the College of Arts, Science and Technology Kurgwi to Ignatius Longjan Polytechnic.



He said the action was taken in accordance with the Law of the State House of Assembly on the bill for the establishment of the polytechnic, billed to take effect in 2022. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

MAA/USO

Edited by Sam OditahCategoriesEducation

I.6m Diaspora Nigerians with PVCs to vote during election –APC Diaspora

Naira redesign: Abia AA Guber candidate decries prevailing cash crunch, scarcity, economic difficulties

SEARCH FILTERSSearchSearch

« Jan Categories Select Category Agriculture Community Defence/Security Economy Education Entertainment Environment Features Foreign General News Health Judiciary Metro Oil & Gas Politics Religion Science & Tech Solutions Journalism Sports Tourism Uncategorized Archives Select Month February 2023 (3089) January 2023 (4138) December 2022 (3397) November 2022 (4675) October 2022 (5108) September 2022 (4954) August 2022 (4765) July 2022 (4550) June 2022 (4945) May 2022 (5152) April 2022 (4486) March 2022 (5419) February 2022 (5098) January 2022 (5773) December 2021 (4174)