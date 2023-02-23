Lagos ZLP, APM, others endorse Tinubu for President

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of Saturday, February 25, Presidential poll, at least four political parties and their candidates have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu for president.

The political parties, which included; Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, National Rescue Mission, NRM, All People’s Party, APP, among others, on Thursday, declared support at an event held at Ikeja, Lagos.

The spokesman of the patties, NRM chairperson in Lagos, Temilola Akinade, said the political parties decided to endorse the presidential candidate of the APC “because he is the most competent among the contestants.”

According to Akinade, “On behalf of other political parties present here today, we endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We the registered political parties decided to endorse Senator Bola Tinubu because he believes in true federalism.

“He is a preacher of state police which will bring about peace and stability in the country and also combat insecurity in the land.

“Senator Bola Tinubu believes in equity and justice. He is a man that believes in one Nigeria. We know too well that when he becomes the president the economy of the nation will grow which will lead to economic growth and development.

In his remarks, chairman of ZLP Lagos , Adekunle Adenipekun, said the endorsement became necessary to secure a better Nigeria.

He said, “History is taking place today. Today is the day when political parties in Lagos come together to make history as political parties officially declared their support for the presidential candidate of APC because he is the man that can take the country out of its current challenges.”

