Lagos residents drum support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others

.As constituency 1 flags off campaign

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Vehicular and human activities were paralysed as All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful and supporters trooped out in large numbers in Ikorodu to express support for the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general poll.

The group expressed this on Monday, at the official flag-off campaign of all APC candidates at the 2023 polls, comprising Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson and the state House of Assembly, Gbolahan Ogunleye, held at, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, area of the state.

The carnival-like rally virtually shut down business activities around Ikorodu environs.

Abiru at the event used the inspiring scorecard of Babajide Sanwoolu to charge the candidates representing the axis to be diligent and hardworking if they emerge.

“When some states are still struggling, he has never relented. We are all living witnesses to the rice mill that was commissioned. The governor has performed and he surely deserves a second term.

“Am saying this because this is the example you need to follow. I don’t have any doubt in my mind, I’m sure ‘AMA’ and Gbolahan would live up to expectations.

“Lagos State has the highest number of registered voters. This is the time to show that we have massive electorate in Lagos.

“We must know where we are coming from so as to be focused on where we are going to. We must not have less than 300, 000 votes in Ikorodu.” Abiru said.

Benson, said Tinubu is a product from Lagos state, hence the masses should vote enmasse for him, Governor Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates from top to bottom.

The incumbent Majority leader of Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade from Ikorodu Constituency 1, said he had accepted the faith plea and urged people not to break the bond between him and his brother from Lasunwon family.

“The party owns the mandate, the party owns the ticket. If you are still in the party, whatever decision the party makes, you have to admit to it. If there is a grievance, we will talk about it within the party.

“I and Gbolahan are members of Lasuwon Royal Family. It is only a bastard that won’t get upset when hurt. However, I have accepted the plea, and faith and I have moved on.

“Today is a day of glory, today is a day of blessing. We are blessed because we control the power in the state.

“APC must control the next government from the Federal to the Local Government level. Don’t be looking for the candidate’s name on the ballot box, what you should watch out for is the APC logo. APC projected me and my staunch fans to the limelight, we are going to work collectively for APC.

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee for Ikorodu Division, Local Organising Committee, LOC for the general elections in 2023, Sesan Daini, in an interview with newsmen, expressed optimism, saying APC’s internal strategy would fight voter apathy despite the present economic hardship meted on the electorate.

According to Daini: “We believe our people would come out en masse and vote for APC not because of any other things, but because of our performance.

“We have the internal strategy that we are using to talk to our people that the election is about the people’s tomorrow, the election is about the future.

“So having apathy today does not solve the problems tomorrow. So we are talking to our people, engaging them to contact and hopefully we would have a better turnout,” Daini said.

Participants at the event include Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, leaders, local council Chairmen, notable APC leaders Councillors, Supervisors, staunch APC members, traders, and transport unions, among others.