Lagos REC to Atiku: I’ve nothing to do with MC Oluomo 

By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, yesterday, described allegations that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was conniving with the head of Lagos Parks and Gardens, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, also called MC Oluomo, as nonsensical.

Agbaje vowed to never jeopardise the image of the electoral umpire.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had urged INEC to remove the Resident Mr Agbaje for alleged “partisanship and compromise.“

Atiku said it was curious that Agbaje had insisted on using the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council.

But faulting Atiku’s claim, the Lagos REC, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at the INEC’s head office in Lagos, said:” Lagos has had its share of election violence, we cannot afford it again. We must work together for a peaceful election in Lagos.

“The former INEC chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega knows me well likewise the incumbent INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“I have nothing to do the Lagos head of Parks and Gardens.

“Electoral Officers, Eos, of each local government would be in charge of vehicles that would convey ad-hoc staff and electoral materials to the polling units, not me.”