Lagos police nabs chef who sedates, robs employers

By Biodun Busari

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a cook identified as Wilfred Amoussou for using Benzodiazepines to sedate his employers and stealing their valuables.

He had engaged in this wicked act to different people who have fallen as his victims over many years.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who revealed this in a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer also said the suspect has been detained at the Ikoyi Police Division of the command.

Hundeyin disclosed that the suspect had perpetrated the evils in the past years in Ikoyi, Banana Island and Parkview Estate, all posh neighbourhoods in Lagos State.

The PPRO tweeted, “Wilfred Amoussou would take up a job as cook/chef, heavily sedate his employers with Benzodiazepines and steal their valuables.

“He has done this to different victims, over years, in Ikoyi, Banana Island and Parkview.

“Some of his past victims have come forward to identify him. Have you been a victim? If yes, proceed to Ikoyi Police Division for further necessary action.”