…Vows to deal with anyone engaging in breach of public peace

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakre wanted.

The Command disclosed this on Thursday in a statement signed by Sp Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect Tajudeen was declared wanted following the emergence of a video earlier this week showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace on social media.”

Based on the video, “CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS), working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the state.”

Explaining further, Hundeyin said three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect were found in the suspect’s residence.”

“The suspect, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted. Any useful information leading to his arrest would be highly appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality,” he added.

While appreciating Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, the Lagos State Police Command once again warns all troublemakers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with by the law.