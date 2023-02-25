Lagos: Many arrested over election disruption, says CP Idowu

By Efe Onodjae

The commissioner of Lagos State Police Command Idowu Owohunwa has said many arrests have been made while on patrol over thuggery disruptions of the electoral process in some areas of Lagos state.

The Commissioner toured the Lagos metropolis and its environs, in company with some journalists, especially the Oshodi axis where it was reported of thuggery disruption of the electoral process at five polling units.



He said this while briefing pressmen at the Ikeja Police Command.



According to him “Thuggery, violence or anything that violates the electoral act or the criminal status of this country, we should jointly condemn it not to change the narrative and put the blame on the police. The Nigeria police, military, DSS, and all others have been working as a team since morning and we have been having isolated challenges. The police didn’t do it alone, even the citizens will sometimes trigger our actions to come to their rescue.



“Arrest has been made so far and we are still watching carefully “



It was earlier reported that despite police presence two thugs in mask, with guns attack voters at Oshodi stealing an INEC official’s phone, and money and leaving the ballot box burnt.



According to the INEC who acted anonymity says, the thugs arrived at the polling unit immediately after the soldiers stationed at the polling unit left.



He said; Police were unarmed looking while the operation was being carried out by the thugs and BVAS were destroyed. We could stay there any longer so we had to plead with the police that came to rescue us to drive us out “

The areas attacked at Oshodi include Branco, Ijaiye, Owolabi, and Adedeji Owoseni

Also, at Surulere some thugs were seen threatening voters to cast their vote for a particular party.