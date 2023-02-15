Sanwo-Olu threatens to prosecute those rejecting old naira notes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has joined the dispute at the Supreme Court against the rejection of old naira notes in Nigeria.

This came as Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on residents to remain patient and calm following the controversy generated by the Naira shortage crisis.

Recall that Kaduna, Kogi, Kano, and Zamfara had initiated the suit last week.

Sanwo-Olu made the call in a statement, through the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos State Government wishes to put on record the patience and calmness of Lagosians following the controversy generated by the Naira shortage crisis.

“The State Government has joined the dispute at the Supreme Court, which today adjourned the hearing of the matter till February 22. When the matter first came up on February 8, the apex court said the old notes remained legal tender.

“That position has not changed. The State Government hereby warns those rejecting the old notes to desist from doing so or face prosecution.

“It is against the law to reject the old notes as doing so is contrary to the position of the Supreme Court. “

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged residents to remain law-abiding and shun mischief makers who may exploit the temporary situation to promote their anti-people agenda.

According the statement, “He is confident that the Judiciary will resolve all the issues around the currency shortage crisis.

“To cushion the effect of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive on the old notes, especially on the vulnerable among us, Lagos State has started the distribution of the food packs promised by the Governor.

“The 50 per cent fares slash on all state transportation facilities continues, as directed by Mr. Governor.”