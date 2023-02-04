Lagos govt to consider LASCOFED plea for N5b loan, commission

By Elizabeth Osayande

The governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that his administration will consider the request of Lagos state cooperative federation, LASCOFED, for a loan, and the establishment of a cooperative commission.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed this at the maiden festival of LASCOFED, held at Lagos television, LTV, Ikeja on Thursday.

” The government is very proud of LASCOFED. And we will continue to support the growth of the cooperative for their role in eradicating poverty, and the improvement of the welfare of the people.

” I have heard what the chairman, house committee on commerce, industry, and cooperatives, Hon. Bisi Yusuff have said about your desire to get a loan for the cooperative. And the setting up of a commission. We support these requests.

” My advice is that you get your requests into a document, and with the help of Hon. Yusuff, we will see what we can do. ” Dr. Hamzat noted.

Earlier on in his speech, the president of LASCOFED, Barr. Oladipo Shobule stated that the festival was to showcase activities and positive impacts of the cooperative on individuals, and to the economy of Lagos state.

Shobule who added that the event also sought to appreciate individuals whose efforts have seen to the growth and development of LASCOFED, called on Lagos state government to support the cooperative.

His words: ” Your Excellency, over 16,000 cooperative societies have been registered since the creation of Lagos state in 1967, with over 3000 being very active.

“Sir, there is no doubting the fact that cooperative is the best model for improved standard of living, poverty alleviation and even distribution of wealth. We therefore remind Mr. Governor of your promise to strengthen cooperative societies in Lagos state.

” And in addition, we request for low interest five billion revolving fund for lending to members, a loan we guarantee will be paid back. ” LASCOFED president pleaded.

Meanwhile, the event which had critical stakeholders of All Progressive Congress, APC in attendance, saw LASCOFED endorsement of the party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Ahmed Shetima; and governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Hamzat for a second term in office.

Reacting to the endorsement, Lagos state deputy governor noted that a vote for Sen. Tinubu is a guarantee of the future of the children.

“It is important we vote for someone that knows the way. It is also very important we vote for Tinubu as it is the only way to guarantee the future of our children is to vote for continuity. ” Dr. Hamzat reiterated.

The event also saw award being presented to individuals such the Lagos state governor and his deputy among others.