Lagos fishermen roots for Sanwo Olu second term

By Godwin Oritse

MEMBERS of the Lagos State Fishermen Cooperatives Association yesterday resolved to throw its weight behind the second term bid of the state Governor, Babatunde Sanwo Olu.



Speaking to Vanguard at the end of the it’s monthly meeting, Secretary General of the association, Capt Oladele Robinson said that the group is supporting the current Governor because the government under his leadership has been supportive of the fishermen.



Robinson also said that members’ willingness to vote for the All Progressive Congress, APC, and its candidates topped the group’s agenda adding that the group believes that the second coming of the Governor will not only raise the welfare of fishermen in the state, it will also add value the job of these artisans.

He said: “The Lagos State Fishermen Cooperatives Association, at the monthly General Meeting held yesterday at Palace of the Elegushi where it was resolved that the group will work the APC in order to ensure the return of Governor Babatunde Olusola Sanwo-Olu and also the victory of our incoming President of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu. This is the stand of our association.”