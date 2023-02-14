Lagos begins distribution of palliatives to residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday commenced the distribution of palliative to the vulnerable in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said the launch held at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos, was necessitated to cushion the effects of the hardship experienced by residents.



The vulnerable, civil servants, among others benefitted from the exercise.



The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the measure was necessary to alleviate the hunger caused by outcome of currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other crises associated with fuel scarcity.



According to him, the distribution is continuous as the government will be reaching out to the religious centres, Non-Governmental Organizations and other distribution channels across the state.



“The measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the state.

“What is inside the boxes are different items for the consumption of the vulnerable society.



Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecelia Dada, explained that the state government was mindful of the welfare of its people and the challenges faced by citizens due to the naira swap and difficulty in accessing money.