LAFC consider loan move for out-of-favour Chelsea’s Aubameyang

By Biodun Busari

MLS club, Los Angeles FC, are reportedly considering a loan move for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer but has been out of favour since his former boss Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

Since the arrival of Graham Potter, the 33-year-old Gabon international has only started four Premier League games.

Following a number of January additions, Potter also left the former Arsenal player out of the Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, LAFC were reportedly in discussions over a proposed loan deal for him until July, according to Sports Mole.

The current MLS Cup holders have identified Aubameyang as a potential replacement for Gareth Bale, who recently retired from professional football.

However, LAFC are worried that they will be unable to convince Aubameyang to join the club.

The report specified that having only returned to England last summer, the former Borussia Dortmund striker will be unwilling to move to the United States on a short-term loan deal.

Barcelona were considering a return for the striker in January, but they decided against the move due to their financial constraints.

Should Aubameyang remain at Stamford Bridge, he will be competing for a place in the starting lineup with the likes of Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Kai Havertz.

The striker is currently under contract until June 2024, and in his 18 appearances for Chelsea, he has registered three goals and one assist.