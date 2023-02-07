Lafarge Africa wins 4 sustainability awards

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lafarge Africa Plc has bagged four different awards for its contributions and achievements in sustainability and environmental performance as well as its commitment towards gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace.





The company received the Award for Sustainability Reporting at the 2022 NGX Made of Africa Awards. The NGX Made of Africa Awards is designed to recognize companies and individuals within the capital market system that demonstrate exceptional performance in value delivery and sustainable impact and act as key drivers in strengthening the Nigerian and African capital markets.





The company was rewarded for its adherence to high ethical standards, compliance with the rules and regulations of ‘The Exchange’ (NGX), and other applicable laws and regulations.





Lafarge Africa also bagged the Eco-friendly Cement Manufacturing Company of the Year Award at the Environmental Sustainability Conference, Expo, and Awards (ECOSEA) 2022. Additionally, the company’s

Head, Sustainability & Corporate Branding, Titilope Oguntuga emerged as ‘Environmental Sustainability Professional of the Year’ (Extractive Industry) at ECOSEA 2022.

The company was also honoured with the ‘Most Outstanding Company in Gender Inclusion’ (Extractive Industry) at the Women in Marketing Communications Award (WIMCA) 2022. The award is in recognition of organisations that create a healthy working environment that breaks down barriers for talented, qualified women to join corporate boardrooms and make demonstrable differences.





Commenting on the awards, the Head of Sustainability & Corporate Brand, Lafarge Africa Plc, Titilope Oguntuga, said: “These recognitions are a testament to our commitment towards building a more sustainable Nigeria and an acknowledgment that building progress for people and the planet remains at the forefront of our business and sustainability agenda.”