Lack of ink delays voting in polling unit 025, Kubwa 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Lack of ink delayed voting at Polling Unit 025, Liberty Junction, Kubwa, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja

Accreditions started early but voting was temporary halted due to lack of ink.

The development led to the voters volunteering their bics to draw the inks so that voting will continue.

After about 30 minutes of waiting, one of the INEC Officials arrived with ink which brought excitement on the electorate waiting to vote.

There is massive turnout in most of the polling units in Kubwa.