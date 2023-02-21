Lack of fund’s challenging our victory in South-East, Obidike cries out

Just few days to the 2023 presidential election and as political parties are rapping up their campaigns,Member Contact & Mobilization of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has raised great concern that lack of funds will stiffle his party’s chances in the south east.

Obidike said this in a private meeting with some Igbo business men in Lagos after the APC grand finale presidential campaign.While in a dinner chat with the business moguls, he highlighted lack of funds to match up with Labour Party and PDP whom he allerged has held sway in the region over some few months now.

Obidike admitted that lots of work are still needed to be done by APC in the southeast days before the polls for garner more votes. He blamed some party leaders from South east for lack of party patriotism, but stated that the party will still do well in the region citing the unique personality of her presidential candidate and the signature projects of President Buhari in the zone.

Chief Obidike encourage Ndi Igbo in Lagos to braise up and support Bola Tinubu whom he described as their greatest benefactor.