Labour Party leads, APC, PDP, others in 6 polling units in Abuja

°Voters agitates results be uploaded immediately, fears rigging

By Favour Ulebor

During the general 2023 elections, on Saturday, Labour Party, LP, won both presidential and National Assembly elections, leading APC, PDP, NNDP, others in 6 polling units within Kubwa, Bwari Council, in Abuja.

The six which had their polling center at Kubwa Nysc Camp, under the Kubwa, Bwari Council are Unit, 004, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040 respectively.

The presidential elections, Senatorial, and house of representatives, who participated Are as follows, The All progressive congress, APC, Action Democracy Congress, ADC, All progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Labour Party, LP, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Accord Party, AA, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, and People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP amongst others.

For the Presidential elections, LP totals 2042 votes, APC, records a total of 135 votes, PDP, records 73 votes, amongst others.

In Unit 004,

LP – 376,

APC – 34,

PDP – 18

ZLP – 3

ADC – 1

APN – 2

Boot – 1

Invalid votes – 12

In Unit 036,

LP – 341,

APC – 13

PDP – 8

ZLP: 3

NNPP: 4

In Unit 037,

LP – 257,

APC – 27,

PDP – 20

APGA: 1

BOOT: 1

INVALID: 13

In Unit 038,

LP – 333,

APC – 21,

PDP – 15

NNPP – 2

ZLP – 1

APGA – 2

ADC – 0

Invalid votes – 17

Unused – 1

In Unit 039,

LP – 351,

APC – 19,

PDP – 7

APGA: 1

BOOT: 2

INVALID: 3

In Unit 040,

LP – 384,

APC – 21,

PDP – 5

APGA – 1

NNPP – 1

Invalid – 1

For the House of Senates, LP totals 1924 votes, APC, records a total of 128 votes, PDP, records 191 votes, amongst others.

In Unit 004

LP – 354

PDP – 40

APC – 30

APGA – 2

ZLP – 2

ADC – 5

SDP – 2

APN – 1

Others – 1

Invalid votes – 5

Unit 036

ZLP: 3

NNPP: 4

APGA: 2

PDP: 22

APC: 11

LP: 328

INVALID: 3

Unit 037

Senate

LP: 228

PDP: 45

APC: 33

APGA: 3

NNPP: 3

ADC: 1

APM: 1

NRM: 1

INVALID: 7

Unit 038

LP – 310

PDP – 40

APC – 22

NNDP – 4

ADC – 2

SDP – 2

APGA – 3

Invalid – 6

Unit 039

APC: 15

PDP: 30

APGA: 6

ADC: 1

APM: 1

NRM: 1

LP: 328

SDP: 1

Unit 040

LP – 376

APC – 17

PDP – 14

APGA – 2

AA – 1

YPP – 1

NRM – 1

ADC – 2

For the House of representatives, LP totals 1898 votes, APC, records a total of 139 votes, PDP, records 164 votes, amongst others.

Unit 004

LP – 362

PDP – 33

APC – 35

ZLP – 3

AA – 1

ADC – 5

APGA – 4

APM – 1

Others – 1

Invalid – 4

Unit 036

PDP: 21

APC: 14

ADC: 4

ZLP: 4

NNPP: 6

APGA: 2

LP: 314

INVALID: 5

Unit 037

LP: 232

PDP: 46

APC: 33

APGA: 2

YPP: 1

ADC: 3

APM: 1

INVALID: 3

Unit 038

LP – 303

NNPP – 4

ACCORD – 2

SDP – 1

ADC – 18

APGA – 5

PDP – 30

APC – 21

Spoilt – 3

Invalid – 6

Unit 039

APC: 17

LP: 318

APGA: 1

PDP: 24

ADC: 17

SDP: 1

YPP: 1

BOOT: 1

NNPP: 1

Unit 040

LP – 369

PDP – 10

APC – 19

ADC – 12

YPP – 1

SDP – 1

Rejected – 2

Shortly after the elections, voters within the 6 polling units argued, stopping the INEC staffs from moving their vehicles, till results are uploaded in their sight, and sent.

Vanguard notice that, most voters who complained about their fear for rigging and buying of votes from the advoc staffs, picked their phones to record and collate the figures themselves to follow up with results that would be announced by the INEC.