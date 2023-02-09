Labour Party chieftain dumps Peter Obi, declares for Atiku in Ebonyi

.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

An astute politician and one of the Founding fathers of Ebonyi State, Engr. Henry Ude, popularly known as Ajim Best, has decamped from the Labour Party, LP and rejoined the camp of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

The defector, disclosed his decision to return to PDP while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki.

He said his decision to stage a comeback to PDP was to help actualize his dream for the people of Ebonyi state as a Founding Father and to join in the current struggle to free Ebonyi state from bondage through the instrumentality of good governance.

He said that he was convinced that the PDP has the capacity and capability to restore peace, security and freedom to the common masses in the state.

“I am in PDP now to join the rest of our patriotic forces who are yearning for freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom for liberty and progress”.

He enjoined the people of Ebonyi state to join the new political liberation movement led by the Governorship Candidate of PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii to wrestle power from the APC Government in the state.

“I am assuring Ebonyi people that it is feasible, achievable and possible for PDP to reclaim its stolen mandate in order to reposition the state through good governance to cater for the welfare and well-being of the masses”, he said.

Chief Ude emphasized that “the secret of life is, ‘Have no fear’; when you are being pushed and you continue to run, you will never stop running. With the help of Almighty God, Ebonyi will be free again”.

Ude is one of the founding members of the PDP and was famous for singlehandedly sponsoring media advertisements during the struggle for the creation of Ebonyi state from the early 1990s to 1st October, 1996 when the state was created.