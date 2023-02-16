Labour, NECA, politicians, Police others strategise on credible polls 

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Ahead of the general elections, Organised Labour, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, politicians and other stakeholders yesterday gathered in Lagos to strategize on free, fair and credible polls

Among participants were the All Progressives Congress, APC, African Action Congress, AAC, the Police, media practitioners and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs.

At the one day workshop, organised by Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, with the support of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, Foundation, participants were unanimous that all stakeholders must work towards the success of the polls.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Kwara State, Mr Issa Aremu, called on the media to continue its critical, patriotic role in the fight and sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

Aremu said: “The media fought seriously for the nation’s democracy. Despite the observed challenges, they never gave up. They continued the struggle until Nigeria gained her democratic freedom. The media is actually, the true face of democracy. Nigeria is doing well in terms of democracy but needs quality control.”

He explained that ”quality control meant that issues must be on the agenda, candidates interrogated on what they stand for and not based on religion, ethnicity or where they come from.

”We must decide; there must be election, and the date is getting closer; we are going to have presidential election February 25; we have a choice to choose.’’

On his part, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Wale-Smatt Oyerinde, who was represented by the Association’s Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs, Adebola Akinwande, said: “As the clock gradually counts down unhindered towards the 2023 polls, Nigerians with bated breath wonder in whose favour the scales will finally tilt, wondering who next will receive the baton of leadership.