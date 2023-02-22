KWASU promotes 20 to Professorial cadre

… MATRICULATES 9800 STUDENTS

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Governing Council of Kwara State University, Malete has approved the promotion of twenty staff of the University to the professorial cadre,even as the institution formally admitted 9800 new students.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Acting Director ,University Relations

Dr. Saeedat Aliyu made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Monday evening.

According to the statement, “The ratification was given at the

64th Regular Meeting of the Institution’s Governing Council which held on Thursday February 16, 2023.

“Five among the twenty staff attained full professorship while the fifteen others were promoted to Associate Professorship.”

It added that,”The newly promoted Professors are:Professor Taibat Moji Yusuf, Agricultural Production and Resource Use;Professor Dupe Olufunke Ogunbosoye, Ruminant Nutrition;Professor Issa Abdulraheem, Business & Human Resource Management & Entrepreneurship;and Professor Salih Muhammed Jum’ah Alaso, Arabic Literature & Nigerian Arabic Poetry Criticism; and,

Professor Yahya Duro Uthman Hambali, Criminal Justice and Criminology.

The new Associate Professors as contained in the statement are:

Dr. Kayode Ayantoye, Department of Agric Economics and Extension Services;Dr. Ade Isaac Afe, Department of Crop Production;Dr. Adeshina Fadeyibi, Department of Food & Agricultural Engineering;Dr. Adesina Mutalub Lambe, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering;

Dr. Aminu Nassir Brimah, Department of Business & Entrepreneurship;and

Dr. Kabiru Mustapha and Dr. Abdulrahman Sikiru Ottan, both of the Department of Material Sciences and Engineering.

Others are: Dr. Ayoola Oladunke Aransi, Department of English & Linguistics;Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf, Department of Arabic & French;

Dr. Zekeri Abu, Department of Business & Entrepreneurship;

Dr. Lukman Bola Abdulra’uf, Department of Chemistry & Industrial Chemistry;

Dr. Jimoh Ajadi, Department of Geology & Mineral Science;

Dr. Henry Sawyer, Department of

Environmental Health Science; and,Dr. Majekodunmi Rachael Adedayo and Dr. Adeyinka Elizabeth Ajiboye both of the Department of Microbiology.

Meanwhile, nine thousand eight hundred newly admitted students were formally absorbed into the University for the 2022/2023 academic session during the 14th Matriculation Ceremony of the Institution which held on Friday February 17, 2023.

In his Matriculation address, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh assured the new students that they would receive world class education in the institution, urging them to make the best of the golden opportunity that the school has given them.

Professor Jimoh admonished the students against involvement in social vices and other civil disturbances as the University has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

