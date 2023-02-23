Kwara: Police salaries are paid by FG not state Govt – Group

A Political Group in Ilorin, The Kwara State State capital known as Save Kwara Group, has said that the salaries of federal police personnel in the country are paid by the federal government and that any other person purporting to pay the police is not statutorily obligated to do so.

The group was reacting to news in some quarters which claimed that the Kwara state government is paying police personnel some stipends just few days to election.

According to the group which cited a claim that a policeman was paid directly from the Kwara state Treasury, only the FG has the constitutional right to pay the police.

The claim, according to the group’s spokesman, Kassim Ishola, held that the Kwara state government cannot pay Police officer’s salaries except during what he described as a last-minute payment of police officers.

The spokesperson said that such act “is a clear violation of section 127 of the electoral Act.”