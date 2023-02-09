Kwara Gov slashes transport fare by 50% for students to cushion fuel, currency switch

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

.

• govt to deploy subsidised buses along specific students’ routes.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Consequent to the ongoing hardships inflicted upon Nigerians as a result of the Naira swap and Petroleum scarcity, Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has approved palliatives for various vulnerable groups in the state to cushion the effects.

According to a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye Thursday morning, the palliatives will include cash transfers to widows, pensioners, transporters, marketers, smallholder farmers, and other vulnerable people.

The statement added that it will be done through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) for proper coordination and accountability.

It also stated that,“The Governor has therefore directed KWASSIP to work out the details and deploy this modest support as soon as possible to mitigate the effects of the situation.

“The Governor has also directed the deployment of buses along specific routes used by students and staff of tertiary institutions in the capital city where the effects of the fuel scarcity have been most pronounced.”

The statement added that,”Further details of this palliative will be released by relevant government departments/committees.”

“The bus rides, with at least 50% cut from the original cost (fare), for the students will begin on Monday, February 13, 2023.”It concluded.