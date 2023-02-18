Kwara: Etsu Tsaragi, first class monarch, adopts AbdulRazaq as his candidate

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

… says gov deserves another term

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s re-election bid got a major boost on Wednesday as another first class monarch raised his hands in public as the candidate of his community in the March 11 gubernatorial ballot.

Etsu Tsaragi Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Kpoto said the Governor has done so much for every part of the state in a way never seen in the recent past, calling him a silent achiever with several infrastructural projects to his credit.

The courtesy visit was the last engagement for the Governor on his campaign stops to the Edu-Patigi axis of Kwara North as he had to temporarily suspend his public rallies in a show of respect for public mood over currency scarcity and its impacts on the people of the state.

“We know what you are doing for us and sincerely appreciate you. Like I usually tell people, what we need to do on our part is to appreciate all your efforts, and the only way to do that is to massively vote for you and all the candidates of APC.

“It is not possible to have 100 percent votes in every election but I can assure you of a minimum of 70 percent vote,” the monarch said in his palace amid dozens of his subjects that hosted the Governor on a courtesy visit.

“Some people of the other political parties are also struggling to earn our votes, but my people know what is good for them, and that is what they are doing by welcoming you specially.”

The Etsu said the Governor has performed excellently in all parts of the state, particularly in Tsaragi, and deserves a fresh mandate to complete his good work.

“You don’t have issues in the Tsaragi Emirate. Having come closer to you and assessed your track records of achievements in the past years, I have been singing that AbdulRazaq must come for a second term, in shaa Allah. I am saying this not because you are here, my people can testify to this,” he added, raising the hands of the Governor before dozens of his powerful chiefs and subjects.

“All we need in government is progress and development, and that is what you have been pursuing with rigour. We really appreciate the sacrifice you have been making. You are such a governor in Nigeria that is not using an official car, because you said rather than living in comfort, you are ready to sacrifice for the well-being of the masses in the state.”

The monarch said the administration has performed beyond their expectations, making reference to lots of political and career appointments, and development of basic infrastructure in his domain.

“What I also discovered about our Governor is that he is publicity shy. He just wants to work; it is left for we the beneficiaries to appreciate him. He doesn’t blow his trumpet.

“Otherwise if all the things he has done across the state must be mentioned, I swear before Allah, your opponents have nothing to campaign with, because your developmental projects are not concentrated within the urban area but they cut across every nook and cranny of the state. That is happening for the first time in the history of the state,” he added.

The royal father later conferred the traditional title of Wambai Tsaragi (Senior Counselor to the Etsu) and Garkuwa-mata Tsaragi (Tsaragi District Strong Woman) on the Governor and his wife, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq.

The monarch also said the Tsaragi Township Road will also be named after Governor AbdulRazaq, who constructed it. The Governor was accompanied on the visit by Senator Umar Sadiq; Secretary to the State Government Prof Mamman Saba Jubril; Commissioner for Communications Abubakar Saddiq Buhari; Deputy Chairman for State APC Alhaji Abdullahi Samari; Director General State APC Campaign Council Alhaji Abdulfatai Yahya Seriki; and other government officials and party leaders. AbdulRazaq, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the people of Tsaragi for their support and resolve to accept him as their candidate, promising to consolidate on his feats in their locality and the entire Kwara State when re-elected.

“I am truly overwhelmed by His Royal Highness’ speech. When we did our work here, we didn’t know that it was being noticed and appreciated this much, but we knew that sometimes down the line, our efforts would be appreciated. We know the importance of this town. That is why we invested in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Your gesture encourages us to do more. We will totally transform Tsaragi for you,” he said.

The Governor meanwhile sought their support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party at the polls, promising to push for the operation of the Bacita sugar company and for the execution of a few other federal government’s projects (including Tsaragi/Patigi federal road under Asiwaju as President.

“We know most of you are farmers, and we are going to deepen what we do in farming, including extension services, and make sure you get the right tools to work with,” the Governor added