Kwara announces job vacancies for garment factory

Kwara State Government has opened an online portal for people to apply to work full-time in the garment factory — one of the legacy economic projects of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration.

The jobs on offer are supervisors, embroidery machine operators, sewing machine operators, expert sewers, garment production supervisors, garment factory managers, experienced garment technologists and pattern cutters, machinists, cutting masters, printers in-charge, and trainers-in-charge.

“Applicants are to visit www.kwarajobs.com to read the qualifications for each job and submit their applications for roles they fit into. Anyone who has challenges in the application process can also contact 08105782976 or Harmony Hub at 4-5 Upper Floor Block B (beside BOVAS filling station) Fate Road, Ilorin,” according to a statement.

Successful applicants would later undergo trainings before production begins at what looks set to be one of the biggest garment production hubs in Nigeria and West Africa.