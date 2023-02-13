Kwankwaso ‘ll inherit Buhari’s 12 million votes, more – Yesufu

Says NNPP candidate dazzled at presidential debate

The spokesperson for the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) presidential campaign committee, Abubakar Yesufu, has said his party’s candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would get the 12 million votes President Muhammadu Buhari usually gets in North and other votes from across the country.



He said this while reacting to Kwankwaso’s appearance on Channels television.



Yesufu, who said this in a statement, said the fact that only the NNPP candidate attended the Channels Television debate for presidential candidates, showed that he is the right man for Nigerians.



Yesufu hailed Kwankwaso, describing him as a true Nigerian leader, who has shown character.



His words:“From the late Ahmadu Bello, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Aminu Kano to President Muhammadu Buhari, none has exhibited vulgar wealth as those presently masquerading as leaders.



“Their shoes are too big for people like Atiku to wear. He stands no chance in the forthcoming general elections. I, therefore, call on Nigerians to reject Atiku and other candidates at the forthcoming polls.

“Atiku has nothing to offer. He is an opportunist and cannot be trusted with the collective will of the people.



“Atiku was afraid of being disgraced at the debate. That was why he failed to appear at the Channels interview.



“Kwankwaso is the true representative of the North. He is set to prove this fact on February 25. He is set to claim Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million votes in the kitty.



” Bola Tinubu will be humiliated on that day. This is a kingmaker who left his apparel and decided to contest for the throne. As far as I am concerned, Tinubu is not in the race.



“The presidential throne is not for sale.”



Yesufu urged other candidates to throw in the towel or face humiliating defeat at the polls.



“The media is the last hope of the common man. They should live up to this expectation by ensuring the general election is the best ever in Nigeria’s history.”