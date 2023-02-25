Kuje: How thugs broke boxes, tore ballot papers — LP agent

By Fortune Eromosele, KUJE

Angry thugs on Saturday distorted electoral activities at the Kayarda Primary School polling Centre of Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

The centre had about four polling units, with over 1,000 voters at the centre.

During the attack, our correspondent observed that at about 4:15 pm, the angered thugs numbering nine, wielded sticks, broke ballot boxes and tore ballot papers.

Immediately, residents, voters, scampered for safety. It was thirty minutes after that security personnel drawn from the Nigerian Army, Police and NSCDC, stormed the area to restore calm.

Unfortunately, no arrests were made as the thugs had left already before the arrival of the security agencies.

Narrating his ordeal, a Labour Party agent, said, “You need to see how they came, they collected my brothers phone and broke it, a phone of about a N100,000 plus, they were beating me from back and front.

“They collected the ballot paper and began to tear it, before I could ask what his problem was they started slapping me from all corners. I thought it was a personal issue but before I knew it he carried the ballot box and began to destroy it.”

A security personnel with one of the security outfits also said, “He(the LP agent) was the last voter, there was no issue since morning, very peaceful election, no issue. They asked why did we allow him to vote around 4pm and 4:30 was the deadline we gave them. It wasn’t 4:30 already, it’s really unfortunate what happened.”