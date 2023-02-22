Kogi Guber: Ex-REA boss, Senator, AG battle for Yahaya Bello’s seat

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

More chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from Kogi State, have joined the battle to take over the Lugard House.

Among them is the immediate-past Executive Director at the Rural Electrification Agency REA, Dr Sanusi Ohiare who was at the National Secretariat of the party on Tuesday to submit his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.

Others who also joined the contest include the incumbent Senator for Kogi Central, Senator Yakubu Oseni and the Accountant General of the State, Alhaji Jibrin Momoh.

At a formal declaration at the party secretariat, the 37-year old Dr Ohiare said it was time Nigeria democratized prosperity.

He said Kogi has made tremendous progress under the dexterous leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello, who became governor at the age of 40, and widely opened the doors for youth and women emancipation in politics and governance over the last 7 years.

“Under Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Kogi state has inched closer to a more perfect union, given the prevalence of ethnic divides before he assumed office in 2016; which is evidenced in the current dimension of the Kogi race for governorship, where voters are no longer considering your ethnicity or religion, but researching on your person, character, antecedents and capacity to deliver.

“Kogi has also witnessed relative peace, stability and massive infrastructural development in the areas of Education, Health, Roads, Bridges and Power, to mention a few, under our amiable leader, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Therefore, the challenge before us is how to sustain and build on the great works of his Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and who’s best equipped to succeed him.

“Today, I call on my generation: Let us be that generation that reshapes Kogi to compete favourably, through digital innovation, amongst the committee of states in Nigeria. Let us help sustain and build on the legacy of Governor Yahaya Bello in Education, Healthcare, infrastructure and security.

“Let us create the enabling environment for Kogi to attract huge investments like we did at the Rural Electrification Agency. Let us partner with the Federal Government to build an inland port in Lokoja build rain lines connecting the North, build an airport, rehabilitate more roads and build newer ones, and effectively, make Kogi the Logistics hub of this nation.

“Let us democratize prosperity, by creating an environment where hardwork and innovation is rewarded, and indolence and rent seeking has no place”.

Billions won’t solve insecurity, Sen. Oseni

Also speaking, Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and senator representing Kogi Central, Yakubu Oseni said the challenge of insecurity cannot be resolved with just money but job creation.

He said; “Billions in security spending won’t solve the problem of insecurity. The challenge is unemployment. Once there is job creation, the problem would have been solved. You create enabling environment, bring in investors, give the people what they need to fend for themselves.

“Once everybody is gainfully engaged, the level of insecurity will collapse. Hunger will collapse. All the social vices will go away and the society will be good for everybody”.

My aspiration’s about the people – Momoh

On his part, Accountant General of the state, Jibrin Momoh said his aspiration is about the people.

Momoh’s forms were picked by a group of his friends and associates led by a former Commissioner in the state, Hon. Paul Ebije.

Addressing journalists, Momoh said it would be appropriate to have the governorship seat remain in the Central part of the state in the interest of equity and fairness.

Speaking on why they decided to buy the forms for Momoh, Ebije said; “We see in him the ability to move Kogi State to the next level. He is not aware that we came to pick the forms for him but this is not just about him, it is about the people of Kogi State.

“We need someone to consolidate on the achievements of GYB’s government and add other things. He has the capacity to move the state to the next level”.