Kogi govt confirms bomb blast in Okehi LG

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Kogi State Government has confirmed the detonation of an explosive device suspected to be a bomb at the Local Government secretariate in Okehi Local Government area secretariate.

State Security Adviser, Duro Jerry Omodara, who confirmed the development in Lokoja, on Tuesday, said the intention of the saboteurs may be to cause panic during the election to prevent people from coming out to vote.

Omodara said no life was lost and that security men have been deployed to the area to see that normalcy is restored.

Vanguard gathered that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the council on Monday night and blew off the administrative office.

This development is coming just five days before the general election.

About two months ago, a similar occurrence happened in the same Senatorial district when some explosives were detonated at the palace of the Ohiniye of Ebira land during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari for the commissioning of some legacy projects in the state.