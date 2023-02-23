Kinsmen beg Plateau South to consider Lalong for Senate

Simon Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Gamai Unity and Development Organization, GUDO, an association of the kinsmen of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong have declared support for the Governor in his quest to contest the Plateau South senatorial seat and urged the electorate to vote for their son in Saturday’s election.

Recall that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, AVM Napoleon Bali from Langtang North in the same zone is also contesting the seat. The Governor had a not-too-impressive turnout for the Southern zone APC rally which was held in Shendam last week.

Not deterred, the GUDO at a press conference in Jos on Thursday passed a vote of confidence and endorsed Governor Lalong to be elected as the Senator to represent the zone.

The President of GUDO, Kelong Alkali, and Secretary-General, Dennis Sangyen stated the Governor has done well and deserves to be supported as they highlighted his achievements.

Alkali said, “God blessed Plateau with a child of destiny, one whose story is better told by his kiths and kin… To this end, it becomes incumbent upon us as a people to expressly show gratitude to God and the good people of Plateau in general and the Southern Senatorial Zone in particular for the trust and confidence reposed upon the Gamai Nation by giving Simon Lalong, the opportunity to serve Plateau State as Executive Governor for two terms.

“In the course of our ambulatory fact-finding mission on the activities of the rescue administration on the Plateau, we found empirical indicators which were executed with overwhelming success towards engendering a sustainable Plateau where peace and progress reign…

“In the light of the above, we as GUDO NEC on behalf of the entire Gamai Nation, after extensively and painstakingly chronicling some of the many developmental strides of the Lalong-led Government, have by consensus as an aggregate of our findings and engagements resolved as follows

“GUDO NEC has passed a resounding vote of confidence and without let and reservation hereby endorse Governor Simon Lalong to be elected as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial Zone in the Saturday National Assembly election. GUDO is calling on all the peace-loving people of the zone to come out en masse to vote for our candidate of choice.

“We implore our people to be law abiding and peaceful during the forth-coming general elections, whilst calling on INEC to ensure the unimpeded conduct of free, fair, and credible elections where every vote counts.”