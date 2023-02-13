King Charles’ queen, Camilla battles ‘seasonal’ illness, cancels public engagements

By Biodun Busari

The Queen Consort Camilla has postponed a visit to the West Midlands scheduled for Tuesday after contracting a “seasonal illness.”

Buckingham Palace, in a statement, said the nature of the illness is unclear but was described by palace officials as “seasonal.”

According to Sky News, Camilla was set to carry out several engagements across the region tomorrow including celebrating the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

She was billed to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to appreciate staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was expected that a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

Camilla has more engagements planned for later this week and the spokesman said she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake a visit on Wednesday.

The Queen Consort has had a busy diary of engagements across the UK in recent weeks including travelling as far as Aberdeen and the Welsh town of Wrexham for events.

Last Thursday, she visited Storm Family Centre in Battersea, south London, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in the area.

In an impromptu brief speech at the engagement, she said she felt “very privileged and honoured” to have visited the centre.

The previous day, Camilla and her husband King Charles visited London’s Brick Lane where they met members of the city’s Bangladeshi community.

The couple even received a takeaway to bring home from a south Asian restaurant.