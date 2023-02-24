King Charles condemns Russia’s invasion, as Ukraine marks 1st anniversary  

By Biodun Busari

King Charles III condemned Russia’s declaration of war against Ukraine calling it an “unprovoked full-scale attack” while marking the first anniversary, on Friday.

The British monarch, however, stated that the world stood “united” against Russia’s war, according to NDTV.

“It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering. Together, we stand united,” King Charles said in a remarkably forthright statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

Early Friday, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky promised the country that they will have victory against their neighbouring enemy in 2023.

“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter, adding that the invasion on February 24, 2022, was “the longest day” of their lives in Ukraine.