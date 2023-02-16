Killing of soldier, burning of station: Police issue conflicting statements

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the killing of a soldier by policemen which led to the burning of Ogijo Police Station by soldiers, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, and his counterpart in Lagos state, Benjamin Hundeyin, have issued conflicting statements.

It was reported that some policemen stabbed an unidentified soldier to death in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The incident happened at the border town of Ogijo, between Ogun State and Lagos State.

Reports have it that the policemen ran away to Ogijo Police Station when they discovered the victim was an officer.

Minutes after, it was reported that soldiers stormed the station and burnt it down.

However, reacting to the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi averred that: “That is a misconception, a mobile man serving in Lagos was the one that killed the soldier. I don’t know why the soldiers will go and start burning Ogijo Police Station when the issue happened in Odogunyan, which is in Lagos.

“We don’t have any mobile base in Ogijo, so how can the mobile policeman be from Ogijo?”

But in his response, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter on Wednesday night argued that: “There are stories making the rounds that riots have broken out in Odonguyan, Ikorodu. We wish to clarify that the unrest is at Ogijo, Ogun State, though very close to Ikorodu, Lagos. Our officers are at alert & would not allow any breakdown of law and order within Lagos State”