Killing of 500 in 2015: Buhari yet to fulfill promise of justice – Rivers APC

...alleges state’s CP working for PDP

…seeks end to attacks on APC, others

By Davies Iheamnachor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has regretted that despite the promise of ensuring justice for all the members of the party killed in the 2015 elections in the state that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to take steps to fulfill his promise.

The party also regretted that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has again allegedly resumed the reign of terror on supporters of the APC in the state, adding that the campaigns and homes of its leaders are being attacked on a daily basis.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Hon. Darlington Nwauju, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday, further alleged that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Effiong Okon, has taken sides with the PDP in the state, adding that to date the CP has not ordered any discreet investigation into incidents of violence report to police in the state.

Nwauju regretted that about eight years after the promise by President Buhari that justice has not been secured for any of the slain souls.

He expressed worries that attacks has begun again against APC faithful in the state, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Akali for urgent attention.

Nwauju said: “May we remind Nigerians that the APC in Rivers State was built on the blood of over 500 Rivers people who were butchered in different parts of the state simply for belonging to and believing in the APC under the leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“President Buhari did visit the victims at the Kelsey Harrison Hospital in Port Harcourt on Wednesday 7th January 2015 and promised them justice. APC in Rivers State and it’s members flew the flag of the party at the risk of their own lives!”

“Sadly, regrettably those persons that died in Rivers State during the 2015 general elections are yet to get justice.

“It is a sad thing to report that up till today they have not gotten justice as promised by the President.

“Our desire is to get a Commissioner of justice that will open the books and recall all the atrocities committed in Rivers State against the APC.”

He condemned the renewed attacks that have trailed the campaigns of the APC and other parties in the state, noting that APC campaign billboards are being destroyed, while campaign grounds, and homes of some leaders of the party are being attacked by thugs.

He alleged that the commissioner of police on the state, Okon, who working with the PDP, adding that the CP denied APC access to a venue duly secured for its rally at Oyibo LGA.

He said: We appeal to the IGP to ensure that the ceaseless attacks in Rivers State stops. CP Effiong Okon has taken sides with the PDP. It is shocking that till date he has not visited any of the attacks scenes for investigation. We demand the neutrality and proactiveness on the side of the secuity agencies.

“I is unprofessional for police to issue statement six hours after an attack without investigation. There was no EOD personnel at the scene. There was no descreet investigations. Police need to ask who detonated those EODs. Sixteen shrapnel were extracted from the body of one of the ladies affected.