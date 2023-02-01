Kidnapped Commissioner for women affairs in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday abducted Cross River state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Gertrude Njar barely 72 hours after an aide to a federal lawmaker, Mr Kenneth Abang was also kidnapped along Calabar-Ikom federal highway.

Findings by Vanguard showed that Mrs. Njar and another lady that was yet to be identified were abducted at different locations around the Mayne Avenue-Atamunu axis in Calabar South at the early morning of Wednesday.

It was learnt that Kenneth Abang and her relative, Eunice were abducted at Iwuru axis of Calabar-Ikom highway on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Abang and her relative, Eunice were on their way to Boki for Abang’s father’s burial.

The former local government chairman and former commissioner, Ntufam Donatus Etim and a director at the state’s fire service unit were shot at different locations along the same Calabar-Ikom federal highway on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Etim was said to be in the company of his friend while returning to Calabar after attending to a burial ceremony at the central part of the state when the hoodlums opened fire indiscriminately against travelers and the bullets hit one of his legs and the person in his car. The duo are currently receiving medical attention at one of the private hospitals.

An eyewitness, Sunday Modim said Mrs Gertrude Njar was accosted by gunmen claiming to be military personnel along Mayne Avenue by Atamunu Street at about 8:00 am demanding to know why she was driving a car with the covered number plate.

Modim said while Mrs Njar was trying to explain and make also put some desperate calls to some top government officials to come to her aid, the kidnappers abruptly stopped her calls, dragged her into her official vehicle and whisked her away to an unknown destination.

Another eyewitness, who didn’t want his name in print told Vanguard that another yet-to-be-identified lady was also picked up by the hoodlums at about 9:00 am on Wednesday at Mayne Avenue.

As at the time of this report, a source close to the Abang’a family revealed that the kidnappers have called and demanded the sum of 60 million naira as ransom before the duo can regain their freedom.

Meanwhile, a team of operatives discovered the Commissioner’s shoes on the track used by her abductors into the creeks in Calabar South.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the report adding that a crack team was already on their trail.