Kebbi youths demand resignation of EFCC Chair, Bawa

A group, Kebbi Youths’ Coalition, has backed calls for the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to step down for disobeying court orders.

It also said Bawa has lost the moral ground to continue leading the institution.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Chairman of the group, Kabiru Hassan Kalgo, said no individual is above the law.

His words:”We have called this very important press conference as patriotic Nigerians and most importantly, concerned young people of Kebbi State, in order to state our position, on the raging issue concerning one of our own in Kebbi State, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, who incidentally is the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC. Recall that over the past few days, there have been a growing call, for Mr Bawa to quit as the Chairman of the EFCC over what has become known as the character of his leadership in disobeying order of the courts, across the country.

“As a people in Kebbi State, we are known to be of noble characters and obedient to the instructions of God and constituted authorities. We are particularly sad, that Mr Bawa, who ordinarily should be our ambassador as young people of Kebbi, has become an embarrassment, by abusing the privileges of his office as the chairman of the EFCC.

“It is no longer news, going by available evidence, that Bawa has chosen to become someone known for brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that does not only undermine the institutions of our democracy, but also indicate a contradiction to the anti-corruption agenda of the administration of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.

” Abdulrasheed Bawa has been convicted to prison terms on about three different occasions within space of one month for clear breach of the extant orders of the Court. This does not represent the kind of integrity, that any occupant of such a sensitive position as that of EFCC, should be known for.

“We are of the opinion, that those who preach equity, must practice equity. You cannot continue to administer a law enforcement institution, while at the same time, being disobedient to the institution of the law, particularly our courts.

“We, hereby, join our voices to the call by various pressure groups and civil society organisations in asking Abdulrasheed Bawa to step down or be sacked by president Buhari. Mr Bawa is setting a dangerous precedent for compliance to law and order in Nigeria and this must be discouraged by all patriots.

“Finally, we wish to restate that the character of Abdulrasheed Bawa is not a true representation of who we are, as young people of the state and therefore stands condemned. We believe that no individual or group should at anytime be seen to be above the rule of law in our country.”