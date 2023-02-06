KBO Political Vanguard shows support for Atiku/Okowa presidential candidacy

The Kingsley Burutu Otuaro Political Vanguard (KBO) has reiterated its full support and commitment for the Atiku/Okowa presidential candidacy. This was made known by the organization’s media and publicity director, Pst. Arex Akemotubo, via a telephone chat with our reporter. According to Arex, the organization’s members, who are spread across the 25 LGAs of Delta State, are fervently committed to the success of the duo and have already put measures in place to ensure their successful emergence as the next President and Vice President of Nigeria.

Pst. Arex noted that the organization has been going around talking to Deltans about the importance and advantages of voting for the Atiku/Okowa candidacy. The KBO Political Vanguard has continually demonstrated its commitment to the development and welfare of Delta State. This commitment, along with its open support for the Atiku/Okowa candidacy, has further strengthened the organization’s status as a grassroots political stalwart.

Pst. Arex noted that “Atiku/Okowa’s candidacy carries a host of promises and policies that the KBO Political Vanguard believes will bring a positive change to both Delta State and Nigeria as a whole. this includes Atiku/Okowa’s dedication to increasing job opportunities, improving infrastructure, and tackling poverty.

The KBO Political Vanguard also believes that the Atiku/Okowa candidacy offers the perfect opportunity to implement strategies to combat insecurity and improve the business climate.

We also respect Atiku/Okowa’s avowed commitment to tackling corruption and promoting good governance.

According to Arex, these are just some of the reasons why the KBO Political Vanguard encourages Deltans and Nigerians to cast their vote for the Atiku/Okowa candidacy on election day. The organization believes that the Atiku/Okowa candidacy is the best choice for bringing about the desired change and progress in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.